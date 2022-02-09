Fans weren’t ready for the cutest moment in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ finale

This article contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett episode 7 from the very beginning

The Book of Boba Fett‘s finale aired today, wrapping up the story of Fett’s war against the Pyke Crime Syndicate for control of Mos Espa. It was a fun ride, particularly when the tease of Fett riding his pet Rancor into battle finally paid off.

But there was one specific scene that has fans welling up. The previous episode focused on Grogu receiving Jedi training from Luke Skywalker. However, the Jedi Master sensed Grogu’s emotional attachment to Din Djarin and gave him a choice: take Yoda’s lightsaber and commit to becoming a Jedi or wear Din’s Beskar chain mail and return to his side.

Grogu chose the armor. Luke promptly popped him in his X-Wing and told R2-D2 to drop him off at Peli Motto’s workshop. Motto went out to hunt down Din, surprising him with Grogu in the middle of a pitched battle. Grogu then leaped into Din’s arms for a hug, a moment precision-engineered to get an “awwwwww” out of audiences.

Judging by the reaction online, it did the job:

// #bookofbobafett spoilers

–

–

–

grogu literally LEAPING into dins arms, the little “ough!” sound din made and him holding grogu tight, grogu little arm coming up to hug him tighter. i am SOBBING i am inconsolablepic.twitter.com/a3bIaoTHLf — wit || he/him (@lokienchanted) February 9, 2022

#TheBookOfBobaFett spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

THE FIRST THING GROGU DID WHEN HE SAW DIN WAS TO HUG HIM pic.twitter.com/v8rmoI7l4w — mel (@wandalorianz) February 9, 2022

Check out the awesome concept art for 'The Book of Boba Fett's finale 1 of 15

Click to skip



























Click to zoom

cw // #TheBookOfBobaFett spoilers



•

•

•

•



the way grogu launches himself to hug din and show him he's wearing the armor i just- pic.twitter.com/4A81G1Lgid — nat (@djarinjedi) February 9, 2022

When Grogu jumped up to hug Din after reuniting 🥺 #TheBookOfBobaFett pic.twitter.com/yLMrx4VpV2 — Mitesh Kotecha (@MiteshKotecha93) February 9, 2022

// #BookofBobaFett spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

you don’t understand how much this brought me joy GODDD THE JUMP GROGU DID TO HUG DIN IM FUCKIANSUEJOEDK — Aurell | 72 | SELS DAY 🎈 (@ulellmao) February 9, 2022

Spoilers for #TheBookOfBobaFett



When Grogu (Baby Yoda) jump hugs Mando (Din) pic.twitter.com/kMCdhVWnSL — Ash Da Drake (@AshDrake8) February 9, 2022

the hug between mando and grogu is something i will never emotionally recover from x — 𝕝𝕦𝕔𝕪 🃏 (@lucyhartshorn_) February 9, 2022

2022 can end now. Grogu flying to him with a hug: This was the high note! pic.twitter.com/1V7aZmNm4o — Music Cat (@music14cat) February 9, 2022

#TheBookOfBobaFett

–

–

–

the first thing grogu did was hug din pic.twitter.com/HOnNQiqKI7 — raylene ♡ tbobf spoilers (@darlingvanya) February 9, 2022

Din and Grogu are now back together for The Mandalorian‘s third season later this year. Expect their relationship to deepen now that Grogu has chosen the Mandalorian way, though as Din is set to explore the mystic mines of Mandalore and learn how to properly wield the Darksaber, it’s possible Grogu will be doing the teaching.

We’ll see Disney Plus’ most loveable pair back on screens in late 2022. More on a premiere date as and when we hear it.