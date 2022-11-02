‘Fate: The Winx Saga’ enchanted the Netflix charts globally for weeks on end, so why was it canceled?

Fans around the globe were gutted to find out that Netflix canceled Fate: The Winx Saga today after only two seasons, with the last season ending on a massive cliffhanger. The show, based on the Italian children’s cartoon Winx Club, got a YA upgrade for its live-action adaption, and despite doing pretty darn well with its viewing numbers it wasn’t enough for Netflix which cut the show regardless, leaving fans to wonder: Why?

The show may not have been the biggest hit with critics, with the second season earning a less than enchanting 40 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes’ Tomatometer, but fans seemed to really enjoy it. The show managed to remain in the Top 10 for five weeks after its second season debuted on Sept. 16, becoming the second most-watched English language TV show that week and third-most watched title on the platform overall.

It was reported to have been watched for over 80,000 hours between Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 according to FlixPatrol, even managing to drag the first season back onto the charts as fans reacquainted themselves with the characters and the story. The show did well globally too, landing in the Top 10 for over 30 countries which included Argentina, Denmark, Japan, and, of course, its country of origin Italy.

This is yet another show canceled by Netflix that had a solid tween/young adult female audience with Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Baby-Sitter’s Club, and Julie and the Phantom also getting the axe. It would seem that Netflix doesn’t want to invest in these stories that young women actively support. Many are crushed that the show won’t get a proper ending leaving the story so up in the air.

One reason may be that it isn’t just about the viewing numbers, but budgeting and which shows Netflix wants to invest in moving forward. Even Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman isn’t safe yet as, despite being well received and in the Top 10 for seven weeks, it has yet to be renewed. The writer believes it may be down to the huge costs involved in making the show, with Netflix doing their internal mathematics to see if they can continue on. It could be that the funding for Fate: The Winx Saga is needed elsewhere.

Fans were already upset at the news, but that sadness has turned to bafflement and no small amount of anger as they can’t seem to figure out why the show got cut.

Sorry wtf?! you’re telling me that Fate: the winx saga S2 was in the top 10 for 5!! weeks in a row, got this many hours of viewership, and had raving reviews & articles and Netflix still thought ehh better cancel that one. Seriously??? #FateTheWinxSaga #stellatrix pic.twitter.com/ZIV1UJGJRH — supercorp_kissed (@superc0rpkissed) November 1, 2022

Many are asking what more could Netflix possibly want from it’s viewers.

OMFG HOW MANY VIEWS DID YOU EXPECT NETFLIX?? LIKE SM PPL WATCHED THE SHOW AND LIKED IT LIKE WHY DID YOU CANCEL THE SHOW?? RENEW FATE THE WINX SAGA! #renewfatethewinxsaga #FateTheWinxSaga — dag 🦚 #SAVEFATETHEWINXSAGA (@oreolupancake) November 1, 2022

Many are furious with the streaming platform for ripping away their favorite characters without even giving them a proper send-off.

I’m so disappointed of netflix’s behaviour. Fate was on Global Top 10 of 5 WEEKS!

FIVE FUCKING WEEKS

And what? It just cancelled.

I can’t believe that i will never see again Bloom and Sky at the screen. I won’t see a Bloom’s come back home. @netflix #FateTheWinxSaga — basia | fate: the winx saga era ❤️‍🔥 (@xlukepattersonx) November 1, 2022

This user pointed out that Netflix didn’t even help the show prior to its release and it still managed to do well.

So Netflix did a shītty promo but fate the winx saga still reached top 10 in 86 countries, got #1 in several of them, got the season one back on top 10, and last 5 weeks on top 10 BUT just cause the numbers weren’t so high as the season 1 they decide to cancel 🫠 — Lua (@Luadabrunag) November 1, 2022

One user has lost one too many shows to Netflix’s cancellations.

netflix i am disappointed in you. you have canceled not only first kill BUT FATE THE WINX SAGA TOO??? WHAT THE HELL? IT WAS SO FUCKING GOOD AND THE RATINGS WERE AMAZING! WHY??? — lily 🦕 (@avacanary) November 1, 2022

This user thinks the cancellation may have something to do with Netflix freeing up some money for another fantasy series.

they cancelled winx because they’re investing in the sandman season 2 pic.twitter.com/L80efvYvsP — irene || #RenewSandman (@jesperfection) November 1, 2022

It is still unclear at this moment exactly what the reasons behind the cancellation are, but fans have already started a petition in the hopes that Netflix will reconsider and at least give the character the send-off they deserve. For now, you can watch the first, and only, two seasons of Fate: The Winx Saga on Netflix.