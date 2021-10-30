First Images Revealed From Peaky Blinders Creator’s New Series

Steven Knight has amassed an eclectic filmography that’s seen him involved as either a writer, producer or director on a vast array of disparate projects including Tom Hardy’s intimate drama Locke, Jason Statham’s Hummingbird, David Cronenberg’s Eastern Promises, Kristen Stewart’s Spencer and AppleTV+ sci-fi See, but he’s arguably still best known as the creator of Peaky Blinders.

The historical crime thriller exploded in popularity when Netflix acquired international distribution rights, with the series finding a massive new audience on streaming. The upcoming sixth season will sadly be the last, but it’ll be followed by a feature film, while Knight’s next show SAS: Rogue Heroes is arriving next year.

The star-studded six-part miniseries revolves around the origins of the titular regiment, depicting their extraordinary formation during the darkest days of World War II. The BBC have released the first images from SAS: Rogue Heroes, which you can check out below.

Dominic West, Jack O’Connell, Sex Education‘s Connor Swindells, Game of Thrones‘ Alfie Allen, and The Mummy‘s Sofia Boutella fill out the principal cast of SAS: Rogue Heroes. The entire run is directed by Tom Shankland, a small screen veteran with episodes of The Leftovers, House of Cards, The Punisher, The Serpent and more under his belt, so we’re expecting prestige TV of the highest quality.