First look at Princess Diana, Prince William, and Harry in ‘The Crown’ season 6

The first images of The Crown season six feature Princess Diana, William, and Harry having family time.

The photo posted by Film Updates on Twitter shows Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana wearing a red dress. She’s with her sons William, played by Rufus Kampa, and Harry, played by Will Powell. The boys are in matching polos and khakis and they’re all standing by a body of water.

First look at Prince William and Harry with Elizabeth Debickiʼs Princess Diana on the set of 'THE CROWN' Season 6. https://t.co/kTxt7mM2iN — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) October 13, 2022

The series is currently filming in Mallorca and the scene depicts the holiday they took in July 1997. Also cast for this season is Khalid Abdalla as Diana’s lover, Dodi al-Fayed, who will appear during this time period. Both seasons five and six will take place in the 1990s, so don’t expect to see the current drama between the royal family in these storylines, as the series is set to end after season six.

The Crown paused production of the series out of respect for Queen Elizabeth’s death on Sept. 8, 2022, and creator Peter Morgan said that the show is a love letter to the monarch. The series overall has been mostly considerate to the British royals, and it’s been reported that Princess Diana’s untimely death will not be filmed, only the events leading up to it.

This doesn’t suggest that the drama will be lackluster. The Crown season five will have Imelda Staunton as the new Queen Elizabeth, and Dominic West as her firstborn son, Charles. This time period will show the infamous divorce between of Prince Charles and Diana in the early 1990s. Prince Andrew (James Murray) and Princess Anne (Claudia Harrison) divorced at this time, and it’s expected that this tumultuous relationship will be covered as well.

The Crown season five will stream on Netflix Nov. 9 and season six is predicted to land Nov. 2023.