A brand new trailer for Stranger Things season four dropped today, raising the hype even more for the much-anticipated incoming run of the Netflix phenomenon. And, going by the trail, this one promises to be the darkest and most horror-influenced yet. So it’s only fitting that the new season will feature horror icon Robert Englund in a key role.

We’ve known the Nightmare on Elm Street star would be in the show for ages, but this trailer finally revealed our first look at Englund as his character, the brilliantly named Victor Creel — and fans are giddy with excitement. Stranger Things has always tipped its hat to 80s movies and TV shows, with various legends of the decades turning up in its first three seasons. e.g. Sean Astin, Cary Elwes, and obviously Winona Ryder.

Having Freddy Krueger himself added to that ever-growing list is causing social media to go wild, then, with Englund’s role now standing as a major highlight of Stranger Things‘ return.

ROBERT ENGLUND HIMSELF IN STRANGER THINGS 4

ONE OF THE GREATEST HORROR ACTORS

THATS ROBERT ENGLUND?!?! I HAD NO IDEA HE WAS GONNA BE IN THIS HOLY SHIT

Me when I saw Robert englund in the stranger things s4 trailer

ST season four has been in the works for so long — filming started way back in early 2020 and only wrapped up in late 2021 — that folks had either forgotten Englund was announced to be in it or else missed the news at the time. So the glimpse of him in the trailer has made their day.

seeing that robert englund's going to be in the new season of stranger things is everything i didn't know i needed today.

Robert Englund in stranger things is what we all need.

Robert Englund in the trailer for Stranger Things 4. My heart can't take it.

When worlds collide.

ROBERT ENGLUND IN STRANGER THINGS!?!? MY TV AND FILM WORLDS COLLIDING

Apparently the best way to get viewers to catch up on your show is to add Robert Englund to the cast.

I haven't watched Stranger Things since season 1 TBH, but the best way to get me to do a mega binge watch is telling me Robert Englund is in season 4.

Englund’s Creel look is intriguing, as folks are already speculating that the eyeless character — known to be a serial killer who murdered his family in the 1950s — is somehow connected to the monster glimpsed at the end of the trailer.

Top: Freddy Krueger in Freddy vs. Jason.



Top: Freddy Krueger in Freddy vs. Jason.

Bottom: The monster Robert Englund seems to be playing in Stranger Things 4.

People have been saying that this new monster is somehow Billy but i really don't think thats the case. Robert Englund's character Victor Creel is missing his eyes and this new monster is the only one to have eyes, blue just like Victor's were.

It’s not long until we get to find out the truth. Stranger Things season four, part one debuts on Netflix just next month on May 27.