First Poster For The Book Of Boba Fett Reveals Premiere Date

We’re three months away from the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett, and it’s got a Mandalorian-sized hole to fill in the hearts and minds of Star Wars and Disney Plus subscribers everywhere, which is no easy task.

Luckily, Lucasfilm has brought in the heavy artillery, with Robert Rodriguez joining the executive producer dream team of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni to take up a more permanent residency in a galaxy far, far away. The prolific filmmaker delivered arguably The Mandalorian‘s most action-packed episode ever with “The Tragedy”, and his filmography is packed full of stylish genre films, so the series is in supremely good hands.

Disney Plus has now released the first official poster for The Book of Boba Fett, confirming the spinoff series will begin airing on streaming from December 29, and you can check it out below.

We’ve known since the show was first announced that it would be arriving in the last month of the year, but the 29th is still a bit of a bummer. That means we’ll almost be in 2022 by the time we get to see Temuera Morrison’s badass bounty hunter ascend to his rightful place at the top of the Tatooine underworld’s food chain, but we’ll take what we can get from The Book of Boba Fett with Din Djarin on an extended sabbatical.