Five comic characters who could appear in ‘The Boys’ season 4

We’ve uneasily embraced the idea of superheroes engaging in disturbing violence against those they are expected to — and traditionally do — save from catastrophes. That is, thanks to the highly publicized, mega-hit series The Boys, which has methodically satirized the stereotypical role of superheroes as saviors, showcasing them as wicked, power-hungry monsters willing to go to unfathomable degrees of depravity to get their way. The comics offer even more dreadful depictions, difficult for the faint-hearted to stomach.

Through the three seasons, we have encountered new supes whose powers and appearance are inspired by DC and Marvel superheroes. This includes Stormfront (Aya Cash) who is based on Thor and Captain Marvel and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) whose toxic traits are reshaped by Captain America’s exemplary patriotism. These characters also held high positions in The Boys comics.

Each of the supes adds their respective personality and perspectives to the show, intriguing the fans, keeping them returning and hungry for more. Here’s hoping that season 4 follows a similar track and introduces new characters from the comics. Well, speculation abounds concerning the show and its subjects, and based on them, there are 6 comic characters who can possibly appear in season 4 of the series.

Tek Knight

It has already been believed and stated that Tek Knight could form a remarkable entrant in the next season of the series and steer the show towards a new direction replete with mysteries, adventures, and twists.

The character never appeared in the initial seasons of the show, but was mentioned in relation to his act of breaking a woman’s spine in an attempt to rescue her. He also did not occupy a very significant status in the comics ,but was mentioned as a founder of Paycheck.

Unlike his kind, Tek Knight was never injected with Compound V so he lacks the supernatural abilities that his counterparts possess and use to their advantage. The only way he exercises power is by relying on gadgets and armors.

The absence of supernatural power means his heroic disposition is guided and shaped by determination and bravery. It is believed that Tek Knight is based on DC comic superhero Batman, and he would replace Soldier Boy in the much-awaited season four as a complicated character with many nuances to focus upon.

Jack from Jupiter

Another character who hoped to be featured in the next season of the series is Jack from Jupiter. He is a member of the Seven in the original comic book series, albeit a relatively weaker one leading to him constantly earning Vought’s disillusionment and eventually getting kicked out by Translucent.

He is barely described as committing any heinous acts, except maybe the time when he killed Butcher’s dog Terror and earning, the latter’s wrath and infamous propensity for revenge. Episode seven of the second season referred to him while Hughie and Lamplighter watching some adult-themed supe films where a parody of Jack from Jupiter was being played. It’s not clear what role Jack from Jupiter would serve, but it would be interesting to see a missing member of the diabolical Seven up for something unimaginably gruesome or mischievous.

John Goldolkin

Another antagonist who might just show up in the next season is John Goldolkin, one of the most gruesome villains in The Boys comics. He is a pedophile who would abduct children from their homes and sexually abuse them.

In the comics, it is mentioned that he adopted Supe children as well as other young supes to create a superhero group called the G-Men. These children are held against their will and brutally tortured both physically and sexually.

This would certainly be a relevant addition to a vast cadre of the supes that we have been introduced to for various reasons. First is the introduction of the baby supes whose significance wasn’t analyzed in detail in season three, and second his role relates to the new spin-off series of the show that goes by the name Gen V where G-Men is going to be emphasized in detail.

The fans are obviously not new to the stomach-churning violence that the series has unabashedly displayed to date. A focus on pedophilia, in this case through Goldolkin’s introduction, would take the show’s depravity to new heights. That, in addition to being hideously disturbing, will definitely be engrossing.

Nubian Prince

Another character who could appear in season four is Nubian Prince. He appeared in the very first season of the series. Not much information has been gathered about him, except that he hails from Detroit and was later transferred to Baltimore to address the increasing homicide rate in the city.

His superpowers have been touched upon in passing, but include superhuman strength and running speed, and the power to levitate. In the show, Madelyn disregarded him as inefficient and “not too militant.” Now that she is dead, there is a possibility of him returning in season 4.

It is not certain what purpose he would serve, or if it would be noteworthy enough. There is a possibility (though this hasn’t been reported or hinted at) he could either be a potential candidate for Seven or a member.

Since Homelander is at the helm of all affairs, and he is hell-bent on using physical strength as a major criterion for recruiting his subordinates (well, he mutilated Blindspot and called him a cripple), Nubian Prince might just make his mark on top.

Kessler

This can count as an important and interesting addition to the show. Kessler, affectionately regarded as a monkey by Butcher as he was attacked by two monkeys (what a Butcher thing to say) would probably serve as an informant in place of Grace Mallory or alongside her.

If the series is true to the comic book, then we might just get to see an extreme side of the boys that would certainly be frightening to viewers. A rivalry with Billy Butcher speaks volumes in this regard. An option here could be manipulating him to get more information about Congress out of him, especially now that Vitoria Newman has been revealed as the head-popper.