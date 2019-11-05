Now that Barry Allen has begrudgingly accepted his fate in the upcoming “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover event, we’re seeing him readying the rest of his team so that they may protect Central City in his stead. In tonight’s episode, Cisco Ramon will be asked to step up, with Ralph Dibny being next on deck.

Speaking of which, when The Flash returns with new episodes in two weeks (a rerun of “Into the Void” is set to air on November 12th), Ralph will share the spotlight with the Scarlet Speedster in “License to Elongate,” which I guarantee isn’t also the title of an adult movie…at least, I don’t think so.

Now, what’s so cool about this adventure is that both Ralph and Barry are rocking stylish tuxedos, and are obviously paying tribute to James Bond. This makes me recall them shooting bad guys with laser guns to the tune of Rob Zombie’s “Dragula” last season, so let’s hope this episode serves up something just as cool. But in the meantime, feel free to browse the gallery below for a hearty helping of promo images.

Also on hand are Nash Wells as he continues his search for Eternium, as well as the mysterious new character Ultraviolet. One of the photos showing the newcomer lets us see Danielle Panabaker calling the shots from behind the camera as director. Don’t worry, the visual evidence provided assures we’ll still see her as Killer Frost, so you won’t be forced to miss her.

For more info, be sure to check out the official synopsis:

RALPH GOES DEEP UNDERCOVER — Barry (Grant Gustin) turns his attention to prepping Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) for life after Crisis and without The Flash, but Ralph ultimately teaches Barry a lesson. Meanwhile, Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) faces her own moment of self-discovery while helping a recuperated Chester P. Runk (guest star Brandon McKnight) reclaim his identity. Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Jeff Hersh (#606).

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights on The CW, with “License to Elongate” scheduled for November 19th.