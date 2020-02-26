The Flash And Kid Flash Reunite In Death Of The Speed Force Photos

Kid Flash is back! Next week, Keiynan Lonsdale makes his return to The Flash for the first time in a while and these promo images tease the Flash family reunion that’s about to take place. However, Wally West is back in Central City for a reason. And it’s not a positive one. I think the title of season 5’s fourteenth episode tells you all you need to know, as it’s called “Death of the Speed Force.”

This new batch of pics showcase Grant Gustin’s Scarlet Speedster and his former sidekick working together in S.T.A.R. Labs and also teaming up in costume on the streets of Central City. Elsewhere, Cisco has returned from his travels cataloguing the various changes to the world post-Crisis. All in all, these photos paint the picture of a cheery welcome back party for Wally, but the episode’s title and trailer – which you can see in the player above – promise something dark and dramatic.

In the promo, things turn sour between the two speedsters when Wally reveals that the Speed Force is “damaged beyond repair.” It seems it’s all Barry’s fault as he admits he “didn’t know anyone else was affected” by his actions. Wally then asks his old mentor “What did you do?” We’ll have to wait a few weeks to find out.

In the meantime, check out the synopsis for “Death of the Speed Force” below:

“WALLY WEST SPEEDS BACK INTO CENTRAL CITY – Kid Flash (guest star Keiynan Lonsdale) returns to Central City with a Zen attitude and new tricks up his sleeve. While thrilled to see his family again, Wally confides to Barry (Grant Gustin) that he returned because he thinks there is something wrong with the speed force. Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) returns from his fact-finding mission across Earth-Prime. Brent Crowell directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Emily Palizzi Gilbert.”

Yesterday’s episode of The Flash ended with the return of Sherloque Wells warning that Reverse-Flash is heading back to town. Will he make an appearance in this next outing? And could we see Barry and Wally joining forces against Thawne? It seems like there’s a good chance of that, but we’ll find out for sure on March 10th.