New Flash Poster Debuts Ahead Of Season 6 Premiere

The Flash finally returns for its sixth season this week, and just prior to the Scarlet Speedster’s arrival, The CW has released this new poster for the DC show’s latest run that focuses solely on Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen, decked out in his freshly-upgraded super-suit.

We’ve already got a solid look at this new costume across the various other posters, set pics and promo images that have come our way while we’ve been waiting for season 6 and once more, this one-sheet shows off the much more breathable material that the outfit’s made out of, compared to previous suits. Plus, the chin-strap is noticeably back after its controversial removal from the costume in season 5.

Barry’s set to get his revamped costume just in time to save Central City from yet another year full of havoc and mayhem. As we all know by now, Dr. Ramsey Rosso AKA Bloodwork will be the STAR Lab gang’s big foe in the new run. At least until “Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off and the speedster has to fight for the survival of the entire multiverse. After the crossover concludes, a second big bad, whose identity is currently unknown, will then takeover.

Season 6 will kick off with “Into the Void,” an episode that’ll explore the emotional ramifications of Nora West-Allen’s erasure from the timeline in the season 5 finale. As well as see the return of Godspeed.

“While Barry and Iris deal with the heartbreaking loss of their daughter, Nora, the team faces their greatest threat yet — one that threatens to destroy all of Central City. Meanwhile, Killer Frost has a brush with death that results in an unexpected new dynamic that will change her relationship with Caitlin forever.”

After that, we’ve then got the much-anticipated comeback of John Wesley Shipp as Jay Garrick to look forward to in episode 2.

Be sure to catch The Flash season 6 premiere tomorrow – Tuesday, October 8th – on The CW.