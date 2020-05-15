The Flash Season 7 Synopsis Teases A Powerful And Devastating New Threat

The Flash season 6 only just wrapped up this past Tuesday, but we’ve already got a synopsis for the seventh season of the Scarlet Speedster’s show. Yesterday (May 14th), The CW revealed their schedule for the 2020/2021 television year, which made clear that the network’s original programming will be held off until next January as a result of the pandemic. We’ve got a long while to wait until we return to Central City, then, but at least this description promises that it should be worth it.

Season 6’s finale, “Success is Assured,” left things on a downbeat note as Barry Allen and friends were unable to prevent Eva McCulloch’s schemes from coming to fruition. Obviously, they would have defeated her in the original last few episodes of the season though, so you’d expect this to play out at the beginning of season 7.

Sure enough, this synopsis tells us outright that the gang will beat Mirror Master/Mistress. However, they’ll unleash a devastating new threat onto the world in the process.

“Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. Barry’s life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry, bestowing him with superspeed and making him the fastest man alive — The Flash. After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer), and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), as well as the Flash’s adoptive father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), Meta-Attorney Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight)…Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master. But in doing so, he’ll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team—and his marriage—apart.”

Whatever or whoever this new threat is, it sounds like it’s going to have huge personal repercussions for our hero. Not only is the friendship of the S.T.A.R. Labs gang at risk, but so is his marriage to Iris. Showrunner Eric Wallace has long hinted that the West-Allen’s relationship would be under strain once Iris finally manages to escape the Mirrorverse. She was still trapped in the other dimension in the season 6 finale, but clearly she’ll get out early on in season 7. That won’t be the end of their problems, though.

Flash fans, it’s time to get theorizing about who could be season 7’s big bad. Godspeed? Red Death? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.