Yesterday, The CW finally announced that they’ve found their new Batwoman. Ruby Rose stepped away from the show after the completion of its first season, leaving producers to search for a new lead actress. On Wednesday, Rose’s successor was revealed to be Javicia Leslie and Arrowverse fans quickly got behind the casting, with many excited to see the God Friended Me actress donning the cape and cowl.

Some of her soon-to-be Arrowverse co-stars also can’t wait to see Leslie in action. In fact, the Scarlet Speedster himself, Grant Gustin, offered some words of welcome to the new Batwoman star on his Instagram account following the news. He shared the promo image featuring a headshot of Leslie with the caption: “Welcome to the Arrowverse family, Javicia!” In his own caption, The Flash actor added: “Welcome to our new Batwoman, @Javicia.”

The CW Remove Ruby Rose From Batwoman Promo Pictures 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Following the end of Arrow earlier this year, Gustin is now the senior star of the shared DC TV franchise, so his welcoming of Leslie carries some weight. No doubt Barry Allen will be able to encounter Leslie’s Crimson Knight on screen at some point, too. This could even happen in the next Arrowverse crossover event, a smaller-scale one that will primarily be a team-up between Batwoman and Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman.

Of course, Leslie will not be playing Kate Kane but instead a brand new creation for the Arrowverse named Ryan Wilder. The heroine has been described as “nothing like Kate Kane” and is “likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed.” As a former drug-runner, she’ll start off laying low from the law. Her years on the street have made her the “most dangerous fighter” though as she’s “highly skilled and wildly undisciplined.”

Like The Flash, Batwoman will kick off its second season on The CW in January 2021.