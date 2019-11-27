The Flash May’ve Teased The Arrival Of Red Death Last Night

Yesterday’s episode of The Flash, the first half of the epic two-part midseason finale, was mostly about raising the stakes for a final confrontation with Bloodwork as well as teasing “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” However, it also may have sowed the seeds for the arrival of the Red Death, one of the most dangerous speedsters in existence. Let’s look at the evidence, shall we?

“The Last Temptation of Barry Allen Pt. 1” saw Barry become infected by Bloodwork when he saved Ralph from an attack by the villainous Ramsey Rosso. Throughout the episode, he struggled to battle the infection in his mind. Though it initially appeared like the hero, with the help of the Speed Force taking the form of his mother, had beaten Bloodwork, that wasn’t the case. The hour concluded with the Scarlet Speedster fully taken over by Bloodwork and bowing before him.

So, what does this have to do with Red Death? Well, nothing directly. In the comics, the evil speedster is one of the twisted versions of Bruce Wayne from the Dark Multiverse. In a bid to gain his access to the Speed Force, this evil Batman merged himself with Barry Allen, trapping his soul within his body. Red Death was mentioned on season 5 of The Flash, with EP Todd Helbing confirming there was a chance he could show up next – i.e. this – season.

So, is this our first hint at the villain’s arrival? Fans have often thought it a long shot that The CW’s take would involve Bruce Wayne in some way, so what if Bloodwork’s infection has a lingering effect on Barry, even if he’s cured next episode? What if The Flash reimagines Red Death as a kind of split personality inside him? This is just speculation for now, of course, but it sure sounds plausible to me.

The Flash season 6 continues next Tuesday with “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen Pt. 2.”