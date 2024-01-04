From Dua Lipa to Doja Cat, Gerry Turner’s playlist for ‘The Golden Wedding’ received ‘a little bit of heat’ from fans of the franchise

Gerry Turner found true love with the one and only Theresa Nist during the finale of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor — popping the question and presenting her with a stunning Neil Lane engagement ring — and their special day is finally here!

During the “After The Final Rose” segment of the finale of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, Jesse Palmer — the host of The Golden Bachelor, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and Bachelor In Paradise — revealed that Turner and Nist would be getting married on live television in an event called The Golden Wedding, which is set to air from 8pm to 10pm ET/PT on ABC this evening (January 4), with next-day streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus.

Naturally, The Golden Bachelor lovers were thrilled that they can catch the ending of Turner and Nist’s love story on live television, taking to X — formerly known as Twitter — to express their enthusiausm.

“Alright they got me, a televised golden wedding IS pretty exciting. #GoldenBachelor” “I cannot believe we are about to have a LIVE Golden Bachelor Wedding. I am PLEASED. #TheGoldenBachelor #GoldenBachelor” “I’ve been Team Theresa since their first date at the diner. I’m so happy for her and Gerry. And I’m so excited to see their wedding! #GoldenBachelor”

With The Golden Wedding just hours away, fans of The Bachelor franchise seriously cannot contain their excitement, asking dozens and dozens of questions leading up to the one-of-a-kind function: Which The Golden Bachelor contestants will attend The Golden Wedding? Who is officiating The Golden Wedding? Where is The Golden Wedding?

On a much sillier note, after Turner teased an extremely interesting wedding playlist on social media — consisting of artists like Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Taylor Swift, Latto, Pitbull, and more — The Golden Bachelor lovers are dying to know more about the tunes that will be played at The Golden Wedding. Keep scrolling to find out for yourself…

https://www.instagram.com/p/C0mV6jtr0Et/?hl=en

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist themselves spilled the tea in an exclusive interview with Entertainment Weekly, where reporter Kristen Baldwin criticized Turner for sharing a wedding playlist on social media that consisted of mostly current pop music with no classic hits.

Gerry: “I’m not sure I need to defend anything. That’s just my personal preferences for music. I was asked for a playlist to provide for the wedding, not the actual pieces that will be used in the wedding. Those things are very important, and Theresa’s appreciation of music is huge. It’s very important to her. She’ll be making those choices. My [list] is for when we go off and get crazy and have the adult beverages.” Theresa: “I came up with my list. They said, ‘Come up with 20,’ and I came up with 120. Music is really important to me. I mean, it sets a mood, makes everybody happy or melancholy or sad or thoughtful. I spent a lot of time on the list.”

While Turner featured a wide variety of toe-tapping tunes on his playlist, the two lovebirds spilled which artists just need to make an appearance at the function. To the surprise of fans of The Bachelor franchise — as well as those involved in the party planning process — Turner requested Pink, while Nist requested Van Morrison.

Similarly, the soon-to-be newlyweds admitted that there is one song that they wanted banned from the playlist, which Turner described as the “I like big butts and I cannot lie” song. For the musical maestros out there, this song is the one and only “I Like Big Butts” by Sir Mix-a-Lot — we do not blame Turner and Nist from wanting that tune as far away from their big day as possible!

Nonetheless, while we all anxiously await The Golden Wedding that is to come this evening — mostly to see which songs made it onto the playlist — to relive the engagement between Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, you can stream the must-see finale of The Golden Bachelor now via Hulu.