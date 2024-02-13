From sticky boobs to workout shoes, Joey Graziadei’s hopefuls reveal their essentials from ‘The Bachelor’ season 28

Airing for two hours each and every Monday on ABC, we only see a select portion of everything The Bachelor entails, with the hit competition show cutting out when the women go to bed, get ready for dates or cocktail parties, eat breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and more.

Because of this, fans of The Bachelor franchise have dozens of questions regarding what goes on behind the scenes, and fortunately, contestants like Daisy Kent, Lea Cayanan, Jenn Tran, and more have us covered.

In exclusive interviews with Bachelor Nation, respectively, some fan favorite suitresses from season 28 spilled their essentials in the Bachelor Mansion — from sticky boobs to workout shoes and beyond — explaining a little bit about why these particular items were so important to them during their journey on The Bachelor.

We all remember Evalin’s dozens of crying confessionals during her time on The Bachelor… right?

Kicking off the conversation, Evalin shared with Bachelor Nation that while she failed to bring a pair of shoes to work out in — something that she regrets leaving back at home in San Antonio, Texas — a box of tissues was her one true essential on the beloved competition series. How hilarious is that?

Aside from Evalin and her trusty tissue box, Maria Georgas admitted that she loved having an eye mask for bedtime, Daisy Kent loved having sticky boobs for her backless dresses, and Lea Cayanan loved having an extra mirror for getting ready. According to the latter, “23 girls sharing three bathrooms is absolute chaos,” and we can only imagine that that extra mirror came in handy.

Last but certainly not least, Jenn Tran deemed her journal to be her “best friend in the house,” sharing a much more wholesome response with Bachelor Nation. “I really trust the process, and in order for it all to work you have to have a healthy space to process your emotions,” she elaborated, ultimately tugging on our heart strings.

Whatever they deemed to be their essentials on The Bachelor, did any of the above women happen to find lasting love with Joey Graziadei, ultimately securing the final rose and a Neil Lane sparkler at the end of season 28? To find out for yourself, catch brand new episodes of beloved competition series Mondays on ABC, or stream them the next day on Hulu.

Reality Steve says that the next few episodes will knock your socks off, for better or worse. Yikes!