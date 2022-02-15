The Book of Boba Fett had a lot of hype leading up to its 2021 release on Disney Plus before concluding earlier this month. During its initial episodes, the adventures of the legendary Star Wars bounty hunter (played by Temuera Morrison) were eclipsed by a continuation of Din Djarin and Grogu’s story from The Mandalorian. Now, a fan has taken to Reddit with a new and tongue-in-cheek theory about why the show turned out the way it did.

As user henry_the_human wrote yesterday, The Book of Boba Fett is literally a book, written by Boba Fett himself, in which he’s “a good guy.”

The Redditor went on to posit that Boba Fett wrote down a number of ideas about how to earn income once he escaped the Sarlacc pit, as “he genuinely decides he’s tired of people like him dying because of other idiots’ decisions and mistakes.”

Henry_the_human goes on to say,

“This is a book where he’s a good guy. It’s been decades since Boba has cared about anyone and has no idea about how to be a good guy, which is why the fictional Boba Fett in this book often has thinly-written and hard-to-read motivations. Boba Fett doesn’t know anything except of the criminal underworld, so that’s why this book is about the criminal underworld. Boba Fett writes the book version of himself as ruling with respect, because that’s the kind of boss he wishes he had. [He’s] a very heroic person because, hey, he’s writing the book.”

The theory also takes time to explain away other elements of the show which didn’t necessarily appear in sync with the franchise as we know it. The relatives of Jabba the Hutt leave Boba Fett alone and do not fight him for territory like real gangsters would, because Boba was bitter none of Jabba’s employees or associates came to rescue him. The Redditor theorizes Boba was sick of Jabba, mentioning the character excising the more absurd parts of his past for being why Han Solo does not pop up in any of the episodes.

“There’s no flashbacks to how Boba got into the pit. There’s no mention of it. There’s not even any mention of Han. Why should there be? If this book gets published, Boba surely doesn’t want to publicize the very embarrassing fact that a blind person broke his jetpack and sent him into the Sarlacc pit. It’s probably public knowledge that [he] allegedly died by falling in, but maybe not how and Boba certainly isn’t going to bring it up.”

While those are the highlights, the whole theory — though just a theory, and a far-fetched one at that, is below for your consideration: