Funko has revealed a variety of new Pops to celebrate the release of the new Star Wars Disney Plus series Obi-Wan Kenobi, but today the company announced two exclusive drops that collectors will want to get their hands on.

Target will be the spot to get an exclusive Pop of series newcomer Haja Estree while Walmart will also get its own newcomer, the Sith Inquisitor Reva.

This is the only Pop of Estree that has been revealed to date and boasts the rebel in his outfit from the show boasting a fake lightsaber. Pre-orders for the Pop are now live but the date for its release isn’t clear.

Reva’s Pop is one of the most impressive shown from the show to date and showcases the Inquisitor wielding her dual-bladed lightsaber. Reva already had a previously revealed Pop, however, in this, she wasn’t wielding her saber. Similarly, pre-orders are now live though there is no date for these to drop.

Alongside Reva’s previously revealed Pop fans got a look at Obi-Wan and Darth Vader who both got new Obi-Wan Kenobi Pops of their own. Obi-Wan also got a larger Pop that showcases him riding Eopie the space creature we see in the show’s first episode.

Restore the balance in your collection with STAR WARS™ OBI-WAN KENOBI™ – Obi-Wan Kenobi™, Darth Vader™, Reva™ and deluxe Ben Kenobi™ on Eopie™. Pre-order these all new POPS! and keychains for your collection today! https://t.co/QyQQwEmU7L #ObiWanWednesdays #Funko #StarWars pic.twitter.com/Y84NG0F1tS — Funko (@OriginalFunko) May 25, 2022

New Pops will be shown over the coming weeks as episodes of the show arrive. So far Obi-Wan Kenobi has aired its first three episodes meaning we are currently at the halfway point of the show.

You can check out all of Obi-Wan Kenobi so far and each new episode on Disney Plus as they arrive each Wednesday.