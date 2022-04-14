Game of Thrones actor Joseph Gatt has spoken out after news of his April 6 arrest went public this week.

Per a Los Angeles Police Department statement, Gatt had been taken into custody on an outstanding felony warrant after authorities received information that the 50-year-old had been engaged in online sexually explicit communication with a minor across state lines. He was arrested after the LAPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force served a search warrant at his Los Angeles home, and the agency is looking to identify any additional victims.

TMZ later reported that Gatt was released on $5,000 bail the same day of his arrest.

On Wednesday, Gatt released a statement on Twitter denying the allegations and expressing that he’s looking forward to clearing his name.

“I obviously want to address the absolutely horrifying and completely untrue allegations recently leveled against me. They are 100 percent categorically wrong and reckless,” Gatt wrote. “I have confirmed errors and misleading information in today’s press release. I am fully cooperating with police and LAPD to get to the bottom of this. I look forward to clearing my good name.”

“Thank you to all my friends and supporters who know that this is untrue and understand for legal reasons I cannot comment further on social media,” he added.

Gatt played Thenn warg on season four of Game of Thrones, who hailed from a tribe of Free Folk known for their practices of ritual self-scarification and cannibalism. The character was killed by Samwell Tarly during the Battle of Castle Black. Additionally, the actor has made appearances in films such as Thor (2011), Star Trek Into Darkness (2013), and 2019’s Dumbo.