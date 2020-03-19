Another Game Of Thrones Star Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

The Faith of the Seven seems to not favor the cast of Game of Thrones as Indira Varma, who in the show played Oberyn Martell’s beloved Ellaria Sand, has just announced that she’s the second person from the series to test positive for the COVID-19.

As of now, more than 240,000 people have contracted the novel coronavirus and worldwide communities have recorded more than 9,900 deaths attributed to the disease. The World Health Organization has officially declared the situation a pandemic and announced that Europe has turned into the next epicenter of the virus. Of course, it’s rapidly winding through the United States as well, compelling many businesses to halt operations, including our very own entertainment industry, with many companies shutting down production on their projects or postponing the premiere date of their movies.

Additionally, several stars in Hollywood have also announced their diagnosis and put themselves under quarantine, including Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Idris Elba, Frozen 2 actress Rachel Matthews and GOT alum Kristopher Hivju. Now, Indira Varma has just revealed on her Instagram page that she’s tested positive as well, saying, “I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people.”

The actress also lamented the fact that her new stage show, based on Chekhov’s The Seagull, has shut down alongside others in London’s West End theater district, saying:

“So sad our and so many other shows around the world have gone dark affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. We hope to be back soon and urge you all (and the govt) to support us when we do. Phoenix/ Seagull rising from the ashes… I’m in bed with it and it’s not nice. Stay safe and healthy and be kind to your fellow people.”

Of course, it’s really concerning that Varma is the second Game of Thrones cast member to test positive for the disease, and since Emilia Clarke also starred in the stage production and essentially went cheek-to-cheek with her fellow colleague, fans worry that she may have contracted the virus, too. Though for now, there’s no reason to worry until Clarke addresses this herself.