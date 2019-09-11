The Gang’s All Here In New Supergirl Season 5 Poster

One thing in particular The CW has long excelled at is being able to cast great ensembles for their series. Since the network’s inception in 2006, I’ve watched at least two shows making up its prime time lineup each season. Thanks to the arrival of the Arrowverse, that number has inflated with each passing year, and I’m continually amazed at how this trend has held up.

Though Supergirl originated over at CBS, it really came into its own once the series migrated over to The CW. And despite how some key characters carried over from its previous home, others joined the fold throughout seasons 2-4. Much like The Flash and Arrow, this show gives us more than one hero to rally behind.

Illustrating my point is the latest poster promoting season 5. Seen below, lead actress Melissa Benoist stands tall as the Girl of Steel herself, but she’s flanked by other members of the principal cast, such as James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks), Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh), Brainiac 5 (Jesse Rath), Martian Manhunter (David Harewood), Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath), Dreamer (Nicole Maines) and Kelly Olsen (Azie Tesfai).

This certainly isn’t the first time we’ve seen Kara Zor-El’s new costume on display, but any new glimpse at it is appreciated. In fact, it was earlier this week that the network let loose a bounty of images promoting the season premiere, “Event Horizon,” and it’s encouraged you check those out as well.

Elsewhere in season 5, expect to further acquaint yourself with the mysterious organization known as Leviathan. For those unfamiliar, this shadowy group will be the new big bad in National City, though it’s worth pointing out how they’ll differ from their comic book counterparts.

Supergirl returns with new episodes on Sunday, October 6th on The CW.