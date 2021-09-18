Geralt Of Rivia Swings His Sword In New Witcher Season 2 Photo

Netflix’s TUDUM event being held next Saturday will almost certainly bring new details regarding Season 2 of The Witcher, which is less than three months away from premiering. It’s been a long time coming, with the production being hit especially hard by the effects of the pandemic, but the delay has only served to increase anticipation.

Having been dislodged by Bridgerton as the platform’s most-watched original episodic effort ever, Henry Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia will be determined to reclaim his place on the throne, and there’s every chance he’ll manage it comfortably. The Witcher has only grown in popularity over the last two years, with Netflix now building an entire shared universe that’s already brought animated prequel Nightmare of the Wolf, while live-action spinoff Blood Origin is on track for a 2022 debut.

A new image from Entertainment Weekly reveals Geralt practicing his preferred methods of dealing with both monsters and mortals against a suitably atmospheric backdrop, which you can check out below.

Season 2 will see Geralt charged with protecting Ciri, an arc that longtime fans of the property will be more than familiar with. Surrogate parental duties hardly means he’s going to be a big ol’ softie, though, with The Witcher sure to increase the scope, scale and spectacle now that it’s firmly established as one of Netflix’s marquee shows.