The Scene In The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf That Fans Agree Was A Mistake

Season two of the Netflix series The Witcher has been hotly anticipated, but fans must wait until December 17 for the new season to debut. Until then, fans are streaming the new movie The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, which is receiving rave reviews overall, including a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes as of this afternoon.

The film contributes to the canon of The Witcher universe in big ways. You can read a spoiler about a major character reveal here, if you want to know the big news at the end of the movie. You should also watch out for additional spoilers below.

But there’s one aspect of Nightmare of the Wolf that fans of The Witcher agree was a mistake. In the fateful battle at Kaer Morhet, the villagers enlist the help of monsters to storm the Witcher School. That didn’t sit well with dedicated fans, who have been discussing the film on Reddit. Teaming the monsters with the humans to attack the Witchers rang a sour note with the fans.

One commenter on Reddit, as quoted by Looper, felt that bringing the monsters into the battle “dilutes the point,” adding that the books depict mankind as “capable of horrible cruelty.” The purging of the Witcher School loses its dramatic depth when it involves bigger forces than just the humans rejecting the help of the Witchers. Many other fans seemed to agree, even though they otherwise enjoyed the film.

What did you think? You can watch The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf on Netflix today!