Gina Carano Accuses The Press Of Running A Smear Campaign Against Her

It’s been almost a week since Gina Carano was last in the news for her social media activity, so it almost comes as a surprise that six full days have passed without The Mandalorian‘s Cara Dune dominating the conversation for her latest Twitter antics, based on how regularly it’s been happening over the past few months. The actress certainly has her own opinions and is more than happy to share them with her online followers, even if her posts don’t always generate a positive reaction.

Not everybody agrees with some of the former MMA fighter’s more controversial views, but despite how much a vocal section of the Star Wars fanbase would love to see it happen, having a different set of personal and political beliefs from somebody else isn’t grounds for her to be dropped from the most popular TV show on the planet.

Carano has fired back at her detractors on several occasions, and doesn’t seem to care in the slightest that the online discourse repeatedly keeps trying to cost her a lucrative gig as part of a beloved franchise. Now, the 38 year-old seems to believe that she’s the victim of a smear campaign being orchestrated by the Hollywood press, as you can see below.

My friend, “Gee!! Your number 2 on the IMDB star meter even though the Hollywood press ran a whole smear campaign on you and you didn’t do one interview. Congrats you’re kicking ass!!!” 🤣😂 I guess it’s all about perspective. 🙏❤️ #ShamelessSelfpromoMonday pic.twitter.com/tVDf9AwvTx — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) December 15, 2020

Moff Gideon Returns In More New Mandalorian Season 2 Photos 1 of 9

Click to skip















MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, the IMDb Star Meter is hardly a barometer of popularity, and tends to reflect whatever talents are in the headlines at any given time, which Gina Carano certainly has been. For example, Anya Taylor-Joy takes the top spot because The Queen’s Gambit is one of the biggest shows of the year, Elliot Page is in fifth place and the recently deceased Tom ‘Tiny’ Lister Jr. is ninth, all three of whom have been in the news over the last couple of weeks for a variety of reasons.

Tell us, though, do you agree with the actress saying that the Hollywood press are running a smear campaign against her? Let us know your thoughts down below.