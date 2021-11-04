Gina Carano Shares The Love With Giancarlo Esposito Online

Better Call Saul and Far Cry 6 star Giancarlo Esposito recently shared some sweet words for his Mandalorian costar Gina Carano, saying that he doesn’t care about her politics and that she’s wonderful to work with.

Esposito was in Colorado at Fan Expo Denver 2021 and he did a lengthy Q and A session. Later in the interview, he was asked about The Mandalorian, the Disney+ show where he plays Imperial Warlord Moff Gideon.

“In The Mandalorian who is your favorite co-worker to work with?” the interviewer asked.

“My goodness. Okay so you’re asking me for one. Yeah. I have to say and this may be… Well, okay, I’ll say it without hesitation. Gina Carano,” Esposito said. “She went through a lot the last year and I’m not going to weigh in on any of that in particular other than any of her political beliefs or what she said whether I think it’s inappropriate or appropriate or not.”

Esposito then opened up more about having an opinion and being a public figure like an actor.

“Right, we as actors, yeah, we probably sometimes, I know for me, I should just shut my mouth, but sometimes I can’t and I’ve got to say what I believe because it has to go on record,” he said. “I loved working with her. She’s warm, and beautiful, and wonderful. And I don’t care what her politics are. I love the fact that she came to acting late and that she was so raw and original and beautiful. And I just think she’s a lovely person. So I shout her out and I say she’s one of my favorites.”

Carano responded to the clip warmly on Twitter.

I think the world of you too @quiethandfilms You make the world a better place. 💓

Love to see you shine. One of the best actors and people I’ve ever stood across from. #MoffGideon pic.twitter.com/YX5JCdeNxM — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) November 3, 2021

Carano was famously fired from The Mandalorian for a tweet where she compared Jewish people suffering under Nazi rule to people who have different political views being persecuted.

The Mandalorian was renewed for a third season, with a premiere date to be announced.