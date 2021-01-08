The Internet’s Calling Out Gina Carano For Supporting Recent Riots

Gina Carano continues to generate controversy on social media. By this point, The Mandalorian star has made it clear that she has many divisive opinions, such as being anti-mask/vaccine, believing President-Elect Biden’s election win is fraudulent and other views generally associated with those who support Donald Trump. This week, the former MMA fighter turned actress has done it again, by indicating that she was pro the destructive protests at Capitol Hill that occurred on Thursday.

On this occasion, Carano didn’t voice her own stance on the matter but she did like a few tweets on Twitter from other users which said it all. As you can imagine, this has reignited the backlash against her, with swathes of Star Wars fans rallying against her once again over this incident.

UPDATE: Gina Carano is an still asshole. pic.twitter.com/s0XW9ZqNDI — Joe Organa (@justsaynotojoe) January 7, 2021

As before, many are calling for Disney to fire Carano from future SW projects.

disney fire gina carano challenge — lu is stuDYING🥀 (@hanleiarey) January 7, 2021

For some, the problem is that they feel Carano’s personal views are diametrically at odds with the character that she plays on screen.

does gina carano know that she plays a character who fought against a fascist and oppressive empire? i think someone should make her aware. — sarah ✡︎ ceo of jedi leia (@amidalasjedi) January 7, 2021

Obviously, defenders of Carano tend to say that it’s all a matter of differing opinions. But others feel that, given the severity of the Capitol Hill incident, it goes beyond that.

Just a reminder that it’s not a different opinion Gina Carano. YOU are spreading lies and supporting the oppression of people’s rights. pic.twitter.com/jksomJ8SDR — Satine Burgoa (@BurgoaSatine) January 7, 2021

Disney released a statement blasting Thursday’s events – and some used it to blast them for still standing by Carano.

cute. did you know one of the major actors *hint it's Gina Carano* in your flagship show on Disney+ regularly hangs out online with hate groups who cheered on yesterday's domestic terrorist attack? https://t.co/J3J8ncSojn — Ian Wilmoth (@CydonPrax) January 8, 2021

As of Friday afternoon, Carano appears to have picked up on the backlash to these tweets and has unliked them. But it seems the damage is done, thanks to the screenshots of her likes tab that are still be spread around social media.

Once again, we’re left wondering if Disney is going to react to the division Gina Carano keeps on creating online, or if they are willing to let it blow over (if and when that happens) and keep her on board for The Mandalorian season 3 and beyond. At this point, you’d imagine that if her job’s still secure despite Twitter storm after Twitter storm, then it probably always will be.