Gina Carano Says She Has No Hard Feelings For Mandalorian Co-Star Pedro Pascal

The Mandalorian star Gina Carano recently sat down with Ben Shapiro to discuss her controversial dismissal by Disney and address the scandal of the past few months.

From misleading comments about the COVID-19 vaccine and the practice of mask-wearing to supporting allegations of election fraud, the former MMA fighter has generated a ton of backlash on social media. And while the Mouse House seemingly tolerated the actress’ contentious behavior in many instances, her most recent advocacy of the GOP on Twitter, which a lot of people interpreted as being anti-Semitic and tasteless, essentially served as the final straw for Carano’s career in the world of Star Wars.

That being said, it seems that she doesn’t wish to go down without a fight. Indeed, despite being dropped by her agents and losing out on a safe future in that galaxy far, far away, Carano is working hard to salvage her career, and she isn’t entirely helpless in this endeavor, either. Political commentator Ben Shapiro was one of the first influential figures to support the actress amid the scandal and has even announced that they’ll be working on a new project together.

Carano, in turn, recently made an appearance on his YouTube show, where she discussed her relationship with co-star Pedro Pascal and revealed that she has no hard feelings for him despite their different viewpoints.

“I adore Pedro, I adore him,” she said. “I know he’s said and done some hurtful things, I don’t think posting anybody’s number on social media is okay.”

Of course, the phone number in question is a reference to Pascal speaking out against Senator Ted Cruz back in January and posting his personal number online. Gina Carano went on to note:

“There’s so much love there still. We had an agreement after we realized we were a little bit politically different. We had an agreement that, first and foremost, you’re a human being. And you’re my friend first. And, the two sides were trying to drag us apart because we’re both passionate. That’s what’s been really crazy. You see these people over here being so passionate and you see people over here being so passionate. I just love that we’re both passionate. We think a little bit differently, I think, through our different experiences. I know that we both have misstepped on our tweets. We’re not perfect. We’re human beings. But he’s not a bad human being. He’s a sweet person.”

The star of The Mandalorian has yet to comment on his colleague’s firing, but I think we can all agree that the kind of respectful relationship that the two have is admirable, to say the least. Though if the past couple of months have shown us anything, it’s that folks on social media don’t exactly see eye to eye on the whole agreeing to disagree principle.