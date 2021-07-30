Gina Carano Mocked On Twitter After New Anti-Vax Tweet

After being fired by Disney Gina Carano is fully embracing her new role as a right-wing conspiracy loon. Her latest is posting a South Park meme on Twitter that says getting the COVID-19 vaccination means losing your freedom, doubtless due to 5G signals/Bill Gates/the Illuminati/Insert your own crazy thing here.

It goes without saying the COVID vaccine is a scientific miracle that’s already saved countless lives, but I guess a former MMA star whose job involved being repeatedly punched in the head knows better than the medical community. This is just the latest in Carano’s COVID delusions, which generally encompass the familiar and depressingly stupid guff about the pandemic being a lie to steal our freedoms.

Anyway, the internet has begun collectively mocking Carano, though in a subdued way that suggests even social media is getting tired of making fun of her:

Sweetie…..stop already — ReadyPlayer2One (@ReadyPlayer2One) July 29, 2021

The lunacy here is real — Democracy Loving Heathen (@AHeathensDay) July 29, 2021

Honestly, why, of all things, would you politicize a pandemic? Really. No passport would even be needed if people (LIKE YOU) weren't pushing back on health policy. Masks, distancing and vaccination could shorten the length of this entire thing. — Players do whatever #StayHome (@Corronchilejano) July 29, 2021

Gina Carano Seemingly Teases Star Wars Return With New Photo 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Freedom from Covid intubation or death is something. — Hobbesian Optimist (@HobbesianJungle) July 29, 2021

Did you have more freedom before covid? lol — Mayhem Mower (@RasmusLaeffy) July 29, 2021

I've had both vaccines – I has mild flu like symptoms with the first, and nothing with the second.

Vaccines work and for anyone that say other wise really don't understand how they work. — Civilized Wookiee (@DavidJayNicol) July 29, 2021

Someone who threw away the Star Wars franchise to be a Twitter troll probably isn't someone who should be giving life advics to anyone. — Blue Star Captain (@BlueStarCaptain) July 29, 2021

If you get vaccinated you will save lives



But you are selfish 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Aaron (@zeaaron) July 29, 2021

In all seriousness, how? Was there this narrative during the Spanish flu in 1918 which infected a third of the world's population. People wore masks to mitigate both exposure and transmission. Did this translate to long-term loss of freedom rather than suppressing a virus? — Dazamax (@TheDazamax) July 29, 2021

Still, I can understand why Carano puts so much stock in the nebulous concept of ‘freedom’: after all, she sacrificed her career and millions of dollars for the freedom to post dumb stuff on the internet.

Since being fired the former The Mandalorian star has announced plans to make a “Star Wars-like” movie with Ben Shapiro designed to fight “leftist causes”, which might be her only option now that she’s blacklisted in Hollywood. But Carano yelling antivax nonsense may be a step too far even for Shapiro, who at least tries to maintain an aura of logical respectability and said “get the vaccine, dopes” in a tweet praising its efficacy.

Sadly for Gina Carano, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before she gets fully sucked down the QAnon hole and completely loses her mind. Perhaps someone should step in to help her. Eh, there are more important things to do.