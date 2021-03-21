Gina Carano Reportedly Upset That Her Mandalorian Co-Stars Didn’t Stand By Her After Firing

Gina Carano is reportedly upset that her The Mandalorian co-stars didn’t stand up for her when she was fired by Lucasfilm. The studio removed the actress from the hit Star Wars show last month after Carano’s controversial social media activity finally proved too much to handle, describing her divisive right-wing posts – especially those accused of racism – of being “abhorrent and unacceptable.”

It was a damning move for the former MMA star, as Disney’s decision to sever ties with Carano led to agency doing the same. The actress was also not contacted directly by Lucasfilm, only finding out online that she’d lost her gig as Cara Dune like everyone else. It’s not all that surprising, then, that we’re now hearing she’s pretty upset with her friends on The Mandalorian for not sticking up for her during this period.

Tipster Daniel Richtman has shared on his Patreon page that Carano was “disappointed” in her co-stars for not hitting back at Disney’s firing of her or showing her some support. It’s unknown which ones she was particularly upset with, although before she was given the boot, Pedro Pascal and Ming-Na Wen both gushed about working with Carano on social media. So she appeared to have a good working relationship with these two, but it seems they elected not to get involved in this sticky situation.

Gina Carano Shares Support From Star Wars Fans On International Women's Day 1 of 6

Click to skip









MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

It’s very possible Carano doesn’t hold any long-term grudges against her co-stars, though. In fact, she’s said as much about Pascal in a post-firing interview, saying she “adore[s]” him despite their wildly different political views. It’s also been claimed before that Pascal reached out to Carano to warn her about her social media behavior before she was let go, but she didn’t take him up on the advice.

Gina Carano won’t be back for The Mandalorian season 3, which starts shooting in April ahead of its debut on Disney Plus in 2022.