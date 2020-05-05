Grant Gustin Says He Wants To Keep Playing The Flash Beyond Season 7

The lockdown amidst the global pandemic has definitely affected the immediate future of The Flash, with season 6 being curtailed by three episodes due to the block on production. However, we also recently learned that the overall future of the show is in limbo right now, too. Grant Gustin told Michael Rosenbaum on his Inside of You podcast that negotiations to extend his contract past season 7 were interrupted by current events, so he can’t say for certain what’s going to happen.

That obviously got fans pretty worried, but the Scarlet Speedster himself has now got some additional comments that should calm everyone down. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Gustin addressed his remarks to Rosenbaum and made clear that he’s very optimistic about The Flash‘s future and that it’s his personal hope that he gets to make many more seasons.

Here’s how he put it:

“Listen, I may never have a job this cool again, that this many people actually tune in to watch, so I’m not gonna take it for granted,” Gustin explained. “I was talking to Michael Rosenbaum the other day and to go as many seasons as they did with Smallville, like, nobody gets to do that! That’s always been something I thought would be really cool to accomplish. It’s not just my decision, obviously, but it has a lot to do with the viewers, and the network, and I guess we’ll just have to wait and see. But I can definitely see myself doing more than just the one [season] that I have left on this current contract. Seven [seasons] is it for most of the cast actually, but I think it would be great if we can continue after that.”

Well, that’s a relief. In his chat with Rosenbaum, Gustin didn’t make his position on coming back for more completely clear, as in the same discussion he brought up some tough times when he’d had to say no to exciting projects because of The Flash. His words to ET, though, assure us that he still loves being Barry Allen and doesn’t want to give that up anytime soon.

He does also seem to be stressing that ratings will be a big factor in whether the show can even get to seasons 8 or 9, however. All the Arrowverse series have dipped a little in viewing figures over the years, but The Flash is still in pretty good shape, so hopefully that will continue through season 7.

Remember, The Flash airs episode 6×18 “Pay the Piper” – its penultimate installment – tonight on The CW. The impromptu season finale, “Success is Assured,” then follows next Tuesday, May 12th.