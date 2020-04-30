The Flash Season 6 Finale Synopsis Teases Barry’s Risky Plan To Save Iris

The Flash season 6 is wrapping up in just two weeks’ time. Yep, that will mark only its nineteenth episode, but that’s the way it has to go, given that the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down production. Thankfully, it sounds like episode 6×19 “Success is Assured” will be a pretty fitting place to end the run, as it’ll see Barry’s efforts to save wife Iris from the Mirrorverse come to a head. But is the title giving away the ending, or will there be a twist in the tale?

In the last couple of episodes, Barry finally realized the terrible truth – that he’s been living with an evil mirror copy of his wife for the past few months – and attempted to free the real Iris. Unfortunately, it didn’t work and Eva McCulloch AKA the new Mirror Master escaped her confines instead. That means Iris, as well as former Captain Singh and Kamilla are still stuck on the other side of the glass. But, according to this new synopsis, Barry has a risky plan to get them out.

“THE FLASH” SEASON FINALE – Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a risky plan to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse. Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) attempts to stop Sue (guest star Natalie Dreyfuss) from making a grave mistake that could destroy her life. Phil Chipera directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Lauren Barnett.”

Meanwhile, the finale will also see the return of Sue Dearbon. The future Mrs. Dibny was an instant hit with fans when she debuted earlier in the season, in her self-titled episode “A Girl Named Sue,” and we just saw her again in “Liberation.” That did a lot to soften the character and her dynamic with Ralph, so it should be fun to see sparks fly even more between the couple in this episode.

Grant Gustin has promised that “Success is Assured” will conclude with a pretty cool cliffhanger, though he did admit that there was a spectacular one planned for the actual finale involving the Reverse-Flash. But hopefully we’ll see that at some point, or else it’ll be adapted for next season. For now, get ready for The Flash season 6 finale on Tuesday, May 12th on The CW.