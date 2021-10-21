Green Lantern Showrunner Says The HBO Max Series Is Gigantic

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard anything official from HBO Max’s Green Lantern series, which feels as though it’s been in development for an eternity already.

The series is set to unfold across multiple different timelines and feature countless members of the Corps, which is the smartest way to distance itself as far away as possible from the infamous box office bomb that Ryan Reynolds still can’t bring himself to stop making fun of ten years later.

American Horror Story‘s Finn Wittrock has been cast as Guy Gardner, with War Horse‘s Jeremy Irvine set as Alan Scott. Jessica Cruz, Simon Baz and original character Bree Jarta have additionally been confirmed, but we don’t know the identity of the actors to play those roles as of yet, and the same goes for rumored villain Sinestro.

In a new interview with Collider, lead writer and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith teased that Green Lantern is going to be gigantic in scope and scale, revealing that he’s become a huge fan of the source material since first boarding the project.

Yeah, that show is gigantic. It has taken quite a bit of time to get to this point and it’s just a big, big undertaking. It’s going really well. All I can say is that it’s going really well and there are gonna be Green Lanterns in it, and it’s gonna be on HBO Max. I’ll admit, I wasn’t like a huge comic book kid. I was a huge movie kid. And so, my introduction to DC Comics came through the ’89 Batman movie. When that movie came out, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, Batman is the coolest’, and I started reading Batman comic books. But Green Lantern is something that, to be honest with you, just came to me later, by way of just talking about doing the show. The possibility of doing the show led me down a deep dive of Green Lantern lore. We’ll see. It’s gonna be a while before the world gets to see that, but we are very, very busy at work, as we speak.”

Green Lantern is reportedly being eyed to begin production next year, which realistically means we shouldn’t be too far away from discovering the rest of the ensemble. The pieces are definitely moving behind the scenes, in a sci-fi action series that’s got all the potential in the world to banish Martin Campbell’s flop from the collective consciousness at long last.