Had Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist already moved to Charleston before they decided to divorce?

Althought they fell in love with one another during the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have decided to get a divorce after just three months of marriage — despite tying the knot in a televised special called The Golden Wedding — and it looks like there was just one major factor that contributed to their split: distance.

Recommended Videos

Golden Bachelor fans got to watch Gerry and Theresa’s love story unfold from the very beginning, with the 72-year-old restaurant owner from Indiana eventually proposing to the 70-year-old financial services professional from New Jersey with a Neil Lane ring during the finale of the inaugural season of The Golden Bachelor. Today (April 12) on Good Morning America, the two lovebirds announced that they have broken up — deciding that it is best that they live apart so they can be closer to their respective families — leaving fans of the Bachelor franchise with just one burning question: were they ever living in the same place post-show?

Despite plans to move to Charleston, South Carolina together, it looks like these never quite came to fruition. Keep scrolling to find out all of the nitty gritty details for yourself…

Did Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist ever move to Charleston?

Photo via Disney/John Fleenor

Gerry told PEOPLE shortly after the finale of The Golden Bachelor, “One of the things that I think fate played a hand in is the possibility of where we might wind up living. For the last couple of years, when my family gets together, I’ve talked about moving to South Carolina, and it’s an idea I’ve toyed with, and then in conversation with Theresa, a private moment, she’s saying, ‘Well, yeah, my son lives near Charleston in South Carolina,’” but it looks like the two lovebirds were unable to make it work.

According to Theresa’s statement on Good Morning America, she and her brand new boo looked at homes in South Carolina and New Jersey, but they were unable to make a decision in the end causing the jaws of fans of the Bachelor franchise to drop.

Wait — so you’re telling me that they have been living apart this whole time? If Gerry and Theresa were unable to decide on a house, they were undoubtedly going to struggle later down the line with even more important decisions, so this split is probably for the best after all.

Having dated a throng of lovely ladies throughout the beloved competition series, will Gerry manage to reconnect with individuals like Leslie Fhima, Susan Noles, Ellen Goltzer, and more? While it is unclear what the future holds, our fingers are crossed nonetheless.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more