The Best New TV Shows That Hit Netflix This Month

Netflix continues to enjoy a busy summer, whether by expanding its library of titles or setting up new original series and returning seasons of shows. At times, it can be hard to round up the best new content on Netflix in any given month, especially given the speed by which the streaming giant adds it. However, Collider have reviewed the offerings for June and have identified nine of the best shows to enjoy.

One of Collider’s picks is Hannibal, with the Bryan Fuller series having quickly built up an audience on Netflix this month, especially now that all three seasons of the show are available. Of course, longtime fans won’t be surprised that people are loving the dark and twisted drama, which puts a new spin on the familiar cast of characters and plots from Thomas Harris’ Hannibal Lecter series and the movies set within the same universe.

Also making an impact this month is the fifth season of Queer Eye, a show that offers rare optimism in what’s been a pretty miserable year so far for most people. The reality series has expanded on its format to tell life-affirming stories and break down barriers, with season 5 continuing to take in trips to Pennsylvania and New Jersey settings.

For those wanting a take on the current mess we’re all living through, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj offers more contemporary commentary in its sixth volume of episodes. Weekly installments see Minhaj take on COVID-19, George Floyd and other issues, while digging into some of the more unexplored sides of these events. Meanwhile, on a lighter, but very enjoyable note, Netflix have just added season 5 of Legends of Tomorrow, arguably the most entertaining Arrowverse series around.

Fans of Korean drama also have the chance to catch up with the hit series My Mister, with other notable shows highlighted by Collider including second seasons for Pose, the well-received animation series Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts and Ryan Murphy’s The Politician. Finally, British crime fans can enjoy the third season of Marcella, which was added on June 14th.

A solid group of titles, then, although there’s plenty of other movies and series worth dipping into if you have the time. What do you think are the best shows on Netflix right now, though? As always, let us know in the comments section down below.