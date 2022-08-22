Harry Styles jokes that we might not see him in the MCU again

Harry Styles blew fans’ minds when he sauntered into the MCU in the post-credits scene of last fall’s Eternals, which revealed that he had joined the franchise as Eros aka Starfox, charming space pirate and brother to Thanos. The sequence clearly set up Styles to have a much bigger role in the universe going forward, but almost one year later, and we still haven’t seen him return as Eros just yet.

Folks are getting antsy for more of him in the MCU, then, but Styles isn’t helping calm their nerves by joking that maybe his Eternals cameo is all we’re going to get. In a profile interview with Rolling Stone, the superstar was quizzed on if he’s got another outing as Eros lined up. Styles didn’t take the bait, however, quipping, “It’d be funny if that was it, wouldn’t it?”

In Eternals, Eros, along with his faithful friend Pip the Troll (Patton Oswalt), teleported onto the immortals’ ship to tell Makkari, Druig, and Thena that they need to help rescue their friends from Arishem the Celestial. This felt like a promise of an Eternals 2, yet one has yet to be officially announced. Although Oswalt recently appeared to confirm director Chloe Zhao is coming back to helm a follow-up.

If Styles is in it, don’t expect it to happen for a while, though. In the same interview, the actor/musician admitted that he’s not looking to do another movie for a while as he doesn’t find the process of making a film as “fulfilling” as creating music. He told Rolling Stone that he doesn’t think he’ll “do it a lot,” but presumably he’s not going to leave Marvel in the lurch now that he’s debuted as such a fascinating character that folks can’t wait to see again.

While we settle in for a long wait for more Starfox, Harry Styles next features in Don’t Worry Darling, as directed by his partner Olivia Wilde, opening in theaters from Sept. 23.