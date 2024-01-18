Marvel fans have learned the hard way not to expect more from the MCU’s Disney Plus series. To date, only one live-action show has managed to get a second season: the streaming sensation that was Loki. So what chance does a moderately watched, divisive series like She-Hulk: Attorney at Law have?

Well, that actually changes depending on who you ask. With Marvel Studios currently rethinking its streaming strategy following numerous less-than-successful releases — see Secret Invasion… and Secret Invasion — much of the long-term plan for the MCU on TV is known only to Kevin Feige and his inner sanctum, the Parliament. That leaves the fates of the shows that have already aired first seasons even more in flux than before.

But while there’s simply radio silence on the odds of, say, Moon Knight getting a second season, we’re actively hearing conflicting things about whether She-Hulk could return or not. Your honor, may I present the evidence for the potential future of the superhero legal comedy.

She-Hulk season 2 cancellations claims and renewal rumors, explained

Images via Marvel Studios/Disney Plus

The Jade Giantess herself Tatiana Maslany got people talking when she casually dropped the bombshell on a Twitch stream that she didn’t think She-Hulk season 2 was happening .”I don’t think so,” the Jennifer Walters actress admitted. “I think we blew our budget, and Disney was like, ‘No thanks.’”

Honestly, this is something that most people had kind of guessed themselves. Last year, we learned that production on She-Hulk got exorbitantly expensive due to the fact that reshoots and changes of creative direction ensured its fully CGI lead character had to be animated over and over. The result was a nine-part half-hour show that cost an eye-popping total of $225 million to make. Put that together with Maslany’s comments and the case seems cut and dry.

And yet further intel argues that the star might’ve been a little hasty in her assessment of Shulkie’s future. According to io9, Disney has yet to make a final decision on what’s to come of Marvel’s streaming shows as comeback kid CEO Bob Iger is still to give either a thumbs-up or down. As a supposed insider source revealed:

“Maslany’s comments are basically accurate, just lacking some context. That context is when CEO Bob Iger returned to Disney and changed much of Marvel’s direction, everything was reevaluated. So while Marvel works everything out, it’s not that a second season of She-Hulk has been completely abandoned. It just seems less likely than not at the moment.”

On the one hand, you might think that one of the first things Iger would’ve done after the strikes would be to cancel the series of the actress who accused him of “outrageous” greediness and being “completely out of touch” last summer, but actually this inside information does align with rumors we had previously heard. Upon the strikes’ conclusion in August 2023, rumors emerged that Marvel and Disney were in very early development on She-Hulk season 2.

Still, it’s hard to shake the feeling that the word of the lead star of the show herself is more reliable than internet scuttlebutt. On the other hand, this is the same studio that didn’t even give the cast of Avengers: Endgame full scripts in order to keep a lid on spoilers, so the actors of the MCU are often the last to know anything important. Somebody needs to break into Marvel Studios and go ask K.E.V.I.N. the robot what the real truth is.