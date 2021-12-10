The internet has agreed that Lucky the Pizza Dog is by far the best character in Hawkeye and possibly the entire MCU. So it’s no wonder that the dog who plays Lucky, known as Jolt, is using her Marvel success to springboard herself onto bigger and better cinematic projects. Who says a dog can’t learn new tricks?

On Jolt’s Instagram (yes, she has an Instagram filled with adorable photos), she recently showed off her acting chops by posing for a poster of a brand new conceptual film titled The Dogfather. Don’t worry, there’s obviously no chance of copyright claims happening with another famous gangster movie, right?

The picture, which you can see below, was captioned with “Revenge is a dish best served with pizza” and we can’t agree more.

If Jolt manages to have as easy of a time auditioning for gangster films as she did with Hawkeye she’ll likely have a huge career going forward in Hollywood.

“We had several dogs; we had photos and we put the dogs on tape in terms of what they can do,” said Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran in a recent interview. “We went on from there, trying to really figure out which is the best dog to play Pizza Dog. And Jolt, our amazing dog on set, was cast for it.”

While we’re sure producers are lining up to sign contracts with Jolt for her new movie concept right now, the next time we’ll likely see her on screens is when the next episode of Hawkeye hits Disney Plus next Wednesday.