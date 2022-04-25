HBO Drops Release Date and New Images for Thriller Series ‘Irma Vep'

Alicia Vikander is getting to vamp it up in her latest role. HBO has shared some first-look images at the Tomb Raider actress in her upcoming limited series Irma Vep, a meta psychological thriller, as well as revealing when we can expect it to hit streaming later this year.

Irma Vep stars Vikander as Mira, an American actress who heads to France after becoming disillusioned with Hollywood in order to feature in a remake of 1916 silent film classic Les Vampires. But as Mira starts to lose a hold on her identity during filming, the similarities between herself and her character — nocturnal criminal Irma Vep (an anagram of vampire) — begin to intertwine and baffle her.

The three new photos, which you can see below, showcase Vikander as Mira and as Mira-as-Irma, dressed in a catsuit as she stalks the rooftops of Paris. Expect Irma Vep to premiere on HBO this June 6.

