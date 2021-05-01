HBO Max Reportedly Developing Red Hood Spinoff

We’re excited to finally see the Red Hood alias of Jason Todd turn up in live-action, after the Curran Walters version of the character was announced for Titans season 3. And according to sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us a Green Lantern show was in development before it was announced – HBO Max are reportedly so invested in the antihero that they’re developing a spinoff for him, which will presumably pick up subsequent to the upcoming events of this year’s Titans episodes.

There’ve been various glimpses of Todd from behind-the-scenes shots lately, and it appears that the program will be going with a fairly traditional take on his upgraded costume. The introduction of the Red Hood has been teased since last August’s DC FanDome, too, with Brenton Thwaites’ Dick Grayson also moving on from the Robin persona to assume his identity as Nightwing.

Indeed, a Red Hood solo outing may be just one of several extensions of the Titans‘ world on HBO Max, as the streamer picks up the rights to a show that has performed well internationally on Netflix, having premiered on DC Universe. Considering who’s come on to Titans in recent seasons, we could easily imagine the likes of Donna Troy getting their own story, too, particularly now that a planned Wonder Girl series at The CW is off the table.

For those not in the know, Red Hood is the alter-ego that Todd takes on when coming back from his murder by the Joker, courtesy of some time in a Lazarus Pit. The former Robin is a more violent vigilante as the Hood, contrasting his mentor Batman’s approach to criminals, and has frequently fought as well as worked with the Dark Knight in DC comics.

How a spinoff focusing on Red Hood would work will depend on how his story arc is fleshed out in the third season of Titans, especially if we end up receiving an adaptation of the Joker and the “A Death in the Family” plot line that killed off the second Robin. Actor Curran Walters is certainly keen to continue playing Todd, but we’ll just have to wait and see how this Red Hood spinoff pans out.