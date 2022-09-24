Henry Cavill confirms when ‘The Witcher’ will return for season 3

Even though Netflix has made it abundantly clear that The Witcher is going to be one of the streaming service’s marquee properties moving forward, Henry Cavill’s adventures as Geralt of Rivia will always be regarded as the flagship.

The second season may have proven to be a lot more contentious among the fandom than anyone could have anticipated, but that didn’t stop the return to the Continent from dominating both the conversation and the most-watched list for weeks on end.

Given that last year’s TUDUM event saw The Witcher confirm a third season, a brand new animated feature, reveal the first footage from spinoff Blood Origin, and announce another episodic offshoot aimed at children and families, fans were obviously expecting big things from today’s edition.

Thankfully, then, Cavill didn’t disappoint as he popped up to drop a whole new batch of details on his third season, including the first-look behind the scenes footage. With Blood Origin taking the main saga’s usual December bow, the actor confirmed that season 3 of The Witcher will premiere next summer, where it’s destined to be the biggest streaming hit of the hottest months.

While there wasn’t any production footage on display, the BTS snippets promised that the scope and scale continues to get bigger, and there’s going to be plenty of monsters needing slain for the coin.

With Stranger Things ending after its next season, there’s a gap in the market for something else to step in and stake a claim as the single biggest show that can only be found on Netflix, and who’s going to doubt that The Witcher is capable of stepping up to the plate?