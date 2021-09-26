Henry Cavill Gently Mocks The Witcher Season 2 Co-Star’s Appearance

Henry Cavill is a tall, handsome and incredibly jacked man, so he probably doesn’t have to worry too much about people criticizing his appearance. That hasn’t stopped the star of Netflix smash hit The Witcher from having a little fun at the expense of new co-star Kristofer Hivju on social media, though.

Yesterday’s TUDUM event was a veritable bonanza for fans of the fantasy series, even if many of them aren’t exactly sold on the idea of a brand new show aimed at children and families entering development. That was offset by confirmation that a third season for Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia was in the works, which came burdened with two new clips and a full-length trailer for good measure.

One of those snippets featured an unrecognizable Hivju as Nivellen, but Cavill didn’t share the same opinion when he took to Instagram to celebrate The Witcher premiering new footage, as you can see below.

Hivju is no stranger to acclaimed fantasy television having starred as Tormund Giantsbane in 33 episodes of Game of Thrones, but it would be fair to say that Nivellen is an altogether different kind of character. The Norwegian actor is a hirsute dude at the best of times, but even he needed a little assistance from the effects department to embody his part in The Witcher as one of the Continent’s more beastly residents.