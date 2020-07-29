Henry Cavill May Return As Geralt For Netflix’s Witcher Prequel

Henry Cavill might be reprising his role as Geralt of Rivia in the recently-announced prequel for Netflix’s mega-hit The Witcher. Although nothing is set in stone just yet, sources close to WGTC – the same ones who told us about this prequel weeks before it was officially revealed – say the actor is in talks with the streamer about making what would amount to little more than a cameo at some point towards the end of the series.

Details on how he’d be involved remain unclear, but for those of you who aren’t familiar with the property, The Witcher tells the story of Geralt, a monster hunter-for-hire who – for the most part – just tries to do his job without getting caught up in the various political skirmishes of the world that he inhabits. Next to HBO’s Game of Thrones, it’s probably the most sophisticated fantasy series out there.

And that’s because it’s based on both a number of books as well as a trilogy of video games, each of which provided an extensive and above all sturdy backdrop for the Netflix series. The novels were written by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski while the games, which rank as some of the highest-grossing ever made, are produced by a developer called CD Projekt Red.

When Netflix first announced that it would be adapting The Witcher into a show, fans of the property were excited. But when the streamer revealed that protagonist Geralt would be played by Cavill, enthusiasm made place for skepticism as the fresh-faced actor did not seem fit to portray the world-weary Witcher.

Thanks to a sophisticated performance, however, Cavill managed to overcome most of this doubt. Swaying those who were initially pitted against him to his side, the actor has since become the series’ strongest selling point and now that Netflix is developing their prequel show, tentatively titled Blood Origin, it seems only logical that they would extend his contract to include an appearance in it.