Henry Cavill Shares New Look At The Witcher Season 2’s Vesemir

Netflix is clearly confident The Witcher will continue to cement itself as one of the platform’s marquee franchises, with yesterday’s TUDUM event dropping a string of huge bombs in regards to the universe built out from Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantastical mythology.

We got two brand new clips and a full-length trailer for Henry Cavill’s upcoming second season, a behind the scenes set tour of prequel Blood Origin and the announcement of three new projects set on the Continent. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich revealed that a third run of episodes for Geralt of Rivia, another animated feature film and a series aimed at children and families are all in development. In short; she’s basically the Kevin Feige of The Witcher universe.

Cavill was present at TUDUM, although his contributions were recorded prior to the Netflix showcase going live, but shortly afterwards he took to Instagram to unveil a brand new look at Kim Bodnia as his onscreen mentor Vesemir, which you can see below.

The Enola Holmes star lavished praise on his co-star in a recent interview, so hopefully that mutual respect, admiration and enthusiasm translates to the big screen. The bonds Geralt has with both Vesemir and Ciri are integral to The Witcher, and fans have been desperate to see them play out in live-action.