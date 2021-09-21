Henry Cavill Hypes Up Vesemir’s Role In The Witcher Season 2

You have to admire the way Netflix are using the possibilities presented by streaming to build The Witcher universe, with live-action and animated projects covering both sequels and prequels all tying together as canon to create one rich and increasingly complex mythology, something the platform is already aping with Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead.

Theo James made a voice cameo in Season 1 as a young Vesemir, before going on to reprise the role in the animated Nightmare of the Wolf, providing a neat sense of continuity. However, Geralt of Rivia’s mentor will finally be making his presence felt in the live-action realm of The Witcher, with Kim Bodnia filling the role.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, leading man Henry Cavill revealed that he’d held deep discussions with his opposite number about the dynamic between Geralt and Vesemir, something that’ll be one of Season 2’s major narrative driving forces.

“Kim and I were discussing the emotionality of these characters, and Kim brings some powerful emotion to the role and a real sense of soul and heart and connection to the wild and connection to nature. It’s beautiful to watch and beautiful to be a part of. Some of my favorite scenes I got to perform with Kim. He does bring something really special to the character, and I think people are really going to enjoy it.”

Return To The Continent With These Witcher Season 2 Photos 1 of 7

We’re less than three months away from The Witcher returning to our screens, and the wait has been excruciating for fans desperate to see more monster slaying from one of Netflix’s biggest-ever shows. Nightmare of the Wolf tided them over for a while, but with Geralt’s comeback getting closer and Blood Origin in the midst of production, it’s all systems go for the sprawling fantasy saga.