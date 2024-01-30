Henry Cavill’s ‘Warhammer’ show release window, cast, and more

Ever since jumping off the sinking ship that is Netflix’s The Witcher, Henry Cavill has been hard at work championing his burgeoning Warhammer 40K project at Amazon Studios.

If and when this new cinematic universe arrives, it will be big enough to rival some of the greatest franchises out there in terms of lore and history. I mean, if you think Marvel is hard to keep track of with all its characters and innumerable story arcs spanning decades of comic book lore, just wait until you’re introduced to the seemingly unending factions, factions, and orders of Warhammer 40K locked in conflict with each other across the galaxy.

It’s obvious that Cavill is incredibly passionate about the project, and the difference this time is Amazon’s willingness to give him near complete creative control over the project. No longer will our nerd king have to contend with the writers behind the scenes over what is and isn’t faithful to the source material. As far as we understand it, Cavill’s word is the ultimate authority on this new ambitious undertaking.

That being said, there’s still a lot we don’t know about what the new Warhammer 40K cinematic universe will entail, so here’s a brief recap of the scant little information we have.

Warhammer‘s possible release window, cast, and plot

Image via Games Workshop

A few months ago, the company behind Warhammer 40K confirmed that it had signed a full contract with Amazon, giving the go-ahead to Cavill’s project in earnest.

“All we can tell you right now is that an elite band of screenwriters, each with their own particular passion for Warhammer, is being assembled to help bring the setting and characters you love to the screen,” the statement read. “This illustrious group will be championed by Henry Cavill, who stands ready to take his place as executive producer – bringing his pen, sword, and spear to the project.”

What’s more, Cavill himself has reassured the community in a recent interview while promoting his new flick Argylle. “Warhammer is progressing very well,” he revealed. “Big things are happening, and we are very excited.”

And we regret to inform you, that’s pretty much the breadth of our knowledge concerning the upcoming Warhammer 40K. We don’t even know who this “elite band of screenwriters” involves, let alone if they’re developing a movie or a TV show, or both.

We do know that some actors might definitely be interested in a casting call. Cavill isn’t the only Warhammer geek out there, after all, not if Stranger Things‘ David Harbour has anything to say on the matter.

So, yes, while we don’t know what this project will actually entail, details are bound to start trickling out sooner or later. When they do, we’ll be sure to update you.