Here are all the cast and characters confirmed for ‘You’ Season 4 on Netflix

Based on a series of books by Caroline Kepnes, creepy stalker love story You is returning to Netflix for a fourth season, and here’s what we know about the cast and characters.

Originally made for the Lifetime network, You moved to Netflix to begin its second season, which reveals through flashbacks the childhood trauma that made the man (Joe) what he is today. By the third season, it seems that getting married and becoming a father aren’t enough for Joe to curb his obsessive nature. According to Deadline, season four may take place in the UK, where we see Joe trying to weasel his way into the lives of some new characters.

Joining the cast this season will be Feel Good‘s Charlotte Ritchie as Kate. Kate may not have patience for Joe’s pushy disposition, and we may see the strong-willed art curator challenge his motives. Imagine this showdown…

Also on the roster are Penn Badgley as Joe Goldberg, Tati Gabrielle as Marienne Bellamy, and The White Lotus‘ Lukas Gage as ne’er-do-well, Adam.

It remains to be seen who Joe’s new love interest will be in the new season, or its release date, but we will be on pins and needles waiting to find out.