Tim Burton may have already been an established name in Hollywood after breaking out with Pee-wee’s Big Adventure and Beetlejuice before shooting to mainstream prominence with the cultural behemoth that was 1989’s Batman, but his first collaboration with Johnny Depp directly led to the continued success of both the filmmaker and his onscreen muse.

Edward Scissorhands was just the fifth movie of Depp’s career and only his second leading role, but became a firm critical and commercial hit that’s endured as a cult classic for 30 years. The duo soon became inseparable and reunited for Ed Wood, Sleepy Hollow, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Corpse Bride, Sweeney Todd, Alice in Wonderland and Dark Shadows over the next two decades.

Burton and Depp haven’t worked together for eight years, which is the longest they’ve gone without enjoying each other’s company, but as soon as it was announced that the Mars Attacks! director was developing a new TV show based on The Addams Family, the former Pirates of the Caribbean star quickly became a fan favorite choice to play patriarch Gomez. And now, we have some new fan art that imagines how Depp and Eva Green could look as blissfully wedded duo Gomez and Morticia, which you can check out below.

Here's How Johnny Depp Could Look In Tim Burton's Addams Family 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Of course, there’ve also been a lot of fans voicing their support for Oscar Isaac as Gomez, and the actor already brought the character to life in last year’s animated hit, although he’ll soon be busy with another small screen exclusive having entered talks for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Moon Knight. Johnny Depp might seem like too obvious a candidate to lead Tim Burton’s Addams Family, but it also can’t be denied that he’d be a great fit for the role.