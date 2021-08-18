Higurashi: When They Cry—SOTSU Gets An English Dub Tomorrow

Horror anime fans, rejoice. Funimation’s official English dub for this year’s breakout anime hit Higurashi: When They Cry—SOTSU lands tomorrow, Aug. 19.

The dub’s first episode premieres on Thursday and reintroduces a number of familiar cast members to the Higurashi sequel series, including Apphia Yu as Rika Furude and Emi Lo voicing Rena Ryugu. Don’t let Higurashi’s adorable exterior fool you, however. The anime series, based off the 07th Expansion sound novels of the same name, features a gruesome, time-bending survival horror plotline in a rural Japanese village. Expect plenty of blood, gore, murder, and insanity plaguing the series’ young heroines.

Higurashi: When They Cry—SOTSU follows last year’s immensely successful anime adaptation, Higurashi: When They Cry—GOU. Both series are technically continuations of the original 2006 Studio Deen anime adaptation When They Cry. SOTSU premiered this summer and already has eight episodes available in Japanese with English subtitles. It’s also one of this season’s most popular anime TV series to date, ranking at 17th on MyAnimeList’s top airing anime list.

For more information on where to watch the full Higurashi anime adaptations and their spinoffs, read our guide to the series here.