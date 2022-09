Big Brother history has been made as Taylor Hale has won the 24th season of the beloved reality TV show. This marks new ground for the long-running series, as Hale is the first ever Black woman to take home the crown.

The 27-year-old personal stylist from Michigan will be taking home $800,000, and also won the title of ‘America’s Favorite Houseguest’ in the CBS show.

Taylor Hale becomes the first houseguest in history to win the season as well as ‘America’s Favorite Houseguest’ on CBS’s ‘Big Brother.’



Hale will be taking home over $800,000 in prize money. pic.twitter.com/RJBNNI9Klz — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 26, 2022

