By the time Sunday rolls around, HBO’s House of the Dragon will have concluded its first season. It has received praise, sparked a number of memes, and now a moment from the ninth episode of the initial run of 10 is reminding fans of very reviled character’s past.

For those who have not seen the scene, a certain character gets a hold of a dragon and confronts other people before fleeing. While some dig the sequence, others say it is soft and characters on the initial show would have killed all those there with little hesitation.

I tell you what, Cersei Lannister would’ve barbecued every bitch in that room before they could say “King’s Landing.” Rhaenys ain’t bout it. — Phillip (@MajorPhilebrity) October 17, 2022

For another, it is also worth speculating on how the initial show’s more ruthless characters would have reacted to this sort of mercy. For Cersei, it likely would have meant having a drink or two to hide her dismay and this was captured with The Office.

Cersei watching the whole city exceed the fire capacity of that building without a single dracarys from Rhaenys #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/uhiJeN0bnO — Emma (@emma_berkowhat) October 17, 2022

Another adds what happens with the character who had the chance to overcome her foes but chose not to is the antithesis to anything Cersei did on Game of Thrones and this is a major example of a character snatching defeat from victory’s jaws, too.

Rhaenys blowing the chance to finish it right then and there is the antithesis to Cersei’s Sept of Baelor blowout — Slavvy 🇺🇦 (@notslavvy) October 17, 2022

House of the Dragon is available to watch on HBO and the HBO Max, featuring moments with feet fit for a Tarantino to love. While its dragons are not real, they apparently were exhausting to actually direct, but nevertheless, a second season is on the way.