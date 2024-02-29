How does ‘Deal or No Deal Island’ work? The new game show, explained

NBC has resurrected the beloved game show Deal or No Deal — but with a complete overhaul. Ditching the studio for the Banker’s private island, Deal or No Deal Island is the network’s newest reality competition show. But, what is this new version, and how does gameplay work?

I’ll use all the information we learned from Deal or No Deal Island’s premiere on February 26, and no worries, this article will be free of any major spoilers — I’ll break down the structure of the game without using any critical happenings. So, let’s get into it.

Deal or No Deal Island is a blend of Survivor and the aforementioned game show that pits 13 contestants against each other in pursuit of a life-changing grand prize check. Living on an island in an undisclosed location (likely Panama), the crop of players compete in challenges to earn immunity and power, while staving off the boot.

Season 1’s field includes Survivor legend “Boston Rob” Mariano, former Deal or No Deal model Claudia Jordan, and professional poker player Brantzen Wong. One player is ultimately eliminated during every round of play, until one remains to battle the Banker in a final Deal or No Deal showdown. Information is limited on how that’ll work, especially with how much money will be up for grabs, but the show teased that we’ll see the biggest offer in Deal or No Deal history.

And this is how we’ll get there:

The Challenges

To begin a round of play, the competitors duke it out in a challenge to determine who wins immunity and power, and who is taking up residency on the chopping block. To determine the placement, the first episode had the roster of competitors traversing through a mud pit in search of high-value briefcases — up to $1 million. The higher the dollar figure the better, as the two players with the lowest amount would be up for possible elimination.

And considering the $1 million briefcase was the highest number, whoever captured it would win the challenge. The winner of a challenge earns immunity — they cannot be eliminated during that round of play. Further, they receive the task of choosing one of the two losers to face off against the Banker in a game of Deal or No Deal.

Now, there’s a twist. Two red briefcases were introduced into the fold as well.

One of the cases contained the power to steal someone else’s briefcase, and the other held a low-value figure. So, it was a high-risk, high-reward dynamic.

Decision time

Once the winner and losers are determined, it’s decision time. The competitors head back to their glamping quarters to socialize, strategize, and mastermind who should be sent into the Banker’s showdown, a potentially game-ending affair. However, the decision ultimately falls onto the challenge winner’s shoulders.

So, creating alliances and bonds in Deal or No Deal Island is paramount because, as I will explain in a bit, no one is safe from elimination except for the challenge champion.

Deal or No Deal showdown

After one of the two challenge losers is picked by the winner, the chosen meets host Joe Manganiello on stage to play in a classic-style game of Deal or No Deal. For those unfamiliar with the game show of yore, a player is faced with 20 numbered briefcases hiding dollar figures ranging from a penny to $1 million.

They start by picking a briefcase to take ownership of. Then, before they receive their first offer from the Banker, the player eliminates eight cases from the stage. After eight dollar figures are revealed and discarded, Joe receives a phone call from the Banker, who attempts to make a deal with the player.

The deal mathematically reflects the dollar figures remaining on the board — if more six-figure briefcases are remaining than the low-dollar amounts, a higher deal will be offered, for example.

Now, this is how Deal or No Deal Island’s new iteration of the gameshow works.

If a player accepts a deal that is higher than what’s hidden in their briefcase, they’re safe, and receive the power to eliminate any other player besides the challenge’s winner. However, if they accept a deal that’s lower than what’s in their briefcase, they’re gone.

If they don’t accept the Banker’s offer, they’ll continue into the next round of briefcase elimination. And so on. Here’s what it breaks down as:

Round one: eight briefcases

Deal or no deal?

Round two: seven briefcases

Deal or no deal?

Round three: two briefcases

Deal or no deal?

Final round: one briefcase

Deal or no deal?

If the player doesn’t accept the deal after the final round, they’ll be faced with only two remaining briefcases — the one they chose, and one more on stage. If the figure in their case is higher than the one on stage, they’re safe, and can eliminate someone else. If it’s not, they’re on the next plane out of there.

The money secured in the clash with the Banker goes toward the final case, or showdown, on finale night.

And there you have it — that’s Deal or No Deal Island in a nutshell. Admittedly, I didn’t know what to think about the show before its premiere, but it wasn’t excitement. However, after watching the first episode, I’m all in, and ready to accept NBC’s new Deal.